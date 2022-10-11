King Charles' Coronation Will Feature An Apparent Critic Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Great Britain and the United Kingdom were thrown into sorrow following the tragic death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. As her health had declined, Queen Elizabeth asked Prince Charles, The Duke of Cornwall, to represent her at official functions. He'd been waiting in the wings and preparing to take over the royal scepter for decades. So, it's safe to assume he had the limp handshake and wrist-twisting wave down pat. Many others worldwide were also united in grief for the monarch, whom NPR reports was the second-longest reigning in history behind King Louis XIV.

The USA has always been fascinated with "The Firm" despite having kicked the Brits out in 1776 following that whole tea thing in Boston. Maybe it's because the arrogant royal family members' outrageous behavior, the never-ending drama, and the glitz and glamor make for the perfect soap opera. It's like "The Bold and the Beautiful," but with bad teeth and weak chins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Crown" broke records in 2020, becoming one of the USA's most-streamed Netflix shows, "with viewers watching 3.36 billion minutes" of the royal drama in just one week. So, by now, many must be aware of King Charles' penchant for sulking, holding a grudge, and unwillingness to let things go (Camilla, Queen Consort, anyone?) There's also his strained relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, which likely won't be improved at all by King Charles' coronation featuring an apparent critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.