Inside Angela Lansbury's Friendship With Bea Arthur

Dame Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur met each other when they were working on the Broadway production of "Mame" in 1965, Lansbury shared following Arthur's death (via Entertainment Weekly). In the production, Lansbury starred as Mame Dennis, while Arthur played Vera Charles, performances that won both actresses Tony Awards in 1966 (via Playbill).

Referencing one of the songs from "Mame," Lansbury said of Arthur, "Bea Arthur and I first met when we did 'Mame' together in 1965. She became and has remained 'My Bosom Buddy' ever since."

Arthur, meanwhile, spoke highly of Lansbury but once revealed that her friend had a more colorful vocabulary than she let on. In an interview prior to her debut on London's West End in 2003, Arthur said of Lansbury, "She was a class act and a real joy to work with. When I first met her I thought I was meeting this patrician, classically trained actor, but she has a mouth like a longshoreman. No kidding. She loved telling dirty limericks. She started in British music hall and taught me 'What Can You Get A Nudist For Her Birthday' and it's really saucy" (per The Independent).

To paraphrase the theme to "The Golden Girls," it sounds as though Arthur and Lansbury really were pals and confidants for one another.