JoJo Siwa Cements Her Relationship Status With Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa has certainly been making a lot of headlines in the past year, with many of them due her personal life opposed to her career. Many fans, for instance, were surprised to find out when her relationship status had changed yet again back in August. Unfortunately, she and her ex Kylie Prew decided to end their romance for good after briefly getting back together again. Prew hinted that there might have been something going on behind the scenes, as she said during an Instagram Live (via Page Six), "I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't want to talk about it for a while, but someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am."

Well, Siwa certainly didn't stay home and weep over the loss of that relationship for too long as she quickly moved on with Avery Cyrus. The two made their debut on TikTok (because where else do kids post such things these days?) in September, with Siwa hinting that she's never been happier in her life. And while Siwa and Cyrus have been spending a lot of time with each other these last few weeks, it looks like things weren't cemented between them until now.