JoJo Siwa's Relationship Status Has Changed Yet Again

In January 2021, "Dance Moms" alum JoJo Siwa sparked rumors about her sexuality. After posting a picture on Twitter of herself in a t-shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," she addressed the situation on an Instagram livestream (via People). A fan asked what she labeled herself as, but the young dancer and social media influencer said that she just loves humans in general and focused on her happiness. "I'm the happiest I've ever been," she stated. "That's what matters." Siwa then announced that she had found love.

"I will say that I have made some choices, you know, I didn't really have my eyes open," she told E! News in April. "I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love." She didn't drop any names, but she did say she was "very, very happy."

In November 2021, the "Dance Moms" star was a guest on the "This is Paris" podcast. Siwa told podcast host Paris Hilton that she and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, had broken up. The reality television star said that she and Prew are still "best friends," indicating that the split was mutual and amicable. But a little over six months later, Siwa and Prew reconciled. However, the honeymoon appears to now be over.