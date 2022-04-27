JoJo Siwa Keeps Everyone Guessing About Her Love Life

JoJo Siwa is trying to keep the details about her love life on the down-low — at least for now.

The social media superstar shared with the "Rachel Uncensored" podcast in March that she's no longer on the market, saying, "We're not single. I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself," she told host Rachel Ballinger. "I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

In an interview at the GLAAD Media Awards in early April, the YouTuber confirmed that she's "very, very happy," although she failed to disclose who her lover was at the time. "I will say that I have made some choices. You know, I didn't really have my eyes open," she dished to E! News, adding that they have been together for a couple of months now. "I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love." While Siwa chooses to remain tight lipped about the identity of her special someone, she recently hinted that it may or may not be ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.