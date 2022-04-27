JoJo Siwa Keeps Everyone Guessing About Her Love Life
JoJo Siwa is trying to keep the details about her love life on the down-low — at least for now.
The social media superstar shared with the "Rachel Uncensored" podcast in March that she's no longer on the market, saying, "We're not single. I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself," she told host Rachel Ballinger. "I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."
In an interview at the GLAAD Media Awards in early April, the YouTuber confirmed that she's "very, very happy," although she failed to disclose who her lover was at the time. "I will say that I have made some choices. You know, I didn't really have my eyes open," she dished to E! News, adding that they have been together for a couple of months now. "I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love." While Siwa chooses to remain tight lipped about the identity of her special someone, she recently hinted that it may or may not be ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.
JoJo Siwa may have gotten back together with Kylie Prew
JoJo Siwa may be a believer that love is sweeter the second time around. The 18-year-old hinted that she may have reconciled with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew after they broke up in October. In an interview with Extra, the mega influencer shared that she's happily involved with someone. "I'm very happy. I'm very much in love. I ... am really lucky that I'm loved unconditionally, too, by this human, and she is awesome," Siwa divulged. She also said that they're doing long-distance, but they're not letting it get in the way of their relationship. "It would be really nice if she was at my home. We're long-distance, which is always hard."
When asked if Prew was her "new" girlfriend, Siwa only offered a vague response. "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I'm not saying yes or no," she said. "I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."
The long-distance factor is a clue that Siwa and Prew are perhaps an item again. In April 2021, when fans were concerned that the two had broken up, Siwa said that she was just upset because they had to say goodbye. "No need to panic," she said on Instagram at the time (via Billboard). "It's just the reality of long-distance. It's very, very, very hard, but it's the most worth it ever." If it just so happens that Siwa is dating Prew again, we hope they make it for the long haul this time!