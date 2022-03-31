JoJo Siwa Spills About Her Love Life After Split From Ex Kylie Prew

Previous "Dance Moms" cast member and YouTube celebrity JoJo Siwa made headlines in 2021 when she came out and stated that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Her followers began wondering if this was the case when Siwa posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing a gift from her cousin, which was a shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." After this took place, she posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's hit, "Born This Way," confirming that she is an LGBTQ member, per Variety.

Siwa later revealed her then-girlfriend, Kylie Prew, to the world in February 2021 when she posted a series of photos of herself and Prew together for their one-month anniversary. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" JoJo captioned the Instagram post. During an interview for Paris Hilton's "This Is Paris" podcast in November 2021, JoJo explained that she and Prew had broken up. Siwa explained to Us Weekly in December that the two have remained friendly in spite of the breakup. Now, Siwa is giving an update on her relationship status since moving on from her split with Prew.