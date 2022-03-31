JoJo Siwa Spills About Her Love Life After Split From Ex Kylie Prew
Previous "Dance Moms" cast member and YouTube celebrity JoJo Siwa made headlines in 2021 when she came out and stated that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Her followers began wondering if this was the case when Siwa posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing a gift from her cousin, which was a shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." After this took place, she posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's hit, "Born This Way," confirming that she is an LGBTQ member, per Variety.
Siwa later revealed her then-girlfriend, Kylie Prew, to the world in February 2021 when she posted a series of photos of herself and Prew together for their one-month anniversary. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" JoJo captioned the Instagram post. During an interview for Paris Hilton's "This Is Paris" podcast in November 2021, JoJo explained that she and Prew had broken up. Siwa explained to Us Weekly in December that the two have remained friendly in spite of the breakup. Now, Siwa is giving an update on her relationship status since moving on from her split with Prew.
JoJo Siwa is no longer single
Since making the announcement that she and her ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew, had broken up in late 2021, JoJo Siwa was thought to be single by fans. When asked about single life in November 2021, JoJo said to People, "I've been straight working every single day ... However, single JoJo is funny. Every day she's like, 'I want to marry somebody,' and then the next day she's like, 'Ugh, I'm so happy to be single.'"
It now seems like JoJo was no longer happy being single, as she shared a major update on her love life. The social media star opened up about her current relationship status on the "Rachel Uncensored" podcast on March 30. While speaking to YouTuber Rachel Ballinger, JoJo said that she is now seeing someone exclusively. "I am not single, and I don't want to mingle. No. I'm a loyal lady," JoJo said when asked about her relationship status.
She didn't choose to state the name of her new partner, but Siwa instead further explained how she went on a dating journey before finding the right significant other for her. "Listen, I went around the block ... I tried a lot, and I learned a lot, and I'm very, very, very happy where I am now," Siwa said. Best of luck to Siwa and her partner as they continue pursuing their blossoming relationship!