Who Is JoJo Siwa's Rumored New Girlfriend?

JoJo Siwa's love life is once again making headlines.

Earlier this year, the "Dancing With The Stars" competitor announced she was dating Kylie Prew in a lengthy Instagram post. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," Siwa wrote of Prew. "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa went on to gush about her partner on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," describing Prew as "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."

Siwa and Prew's relationship wasn't built to last, however, when the dancer announced they had split on the "This is Paris" podcast. "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," she shared, adding that the two remain very close friends after ending their romance. "She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life," Siwa said.

Siwa told People she was open to having someone keep her company following her breakup. "Trust me, I want to have a cuddle date," she told the outlet. "So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I'll take it." It seems Siwa may have now found that cuddle buddy. Who is her rumored new girlfriend?