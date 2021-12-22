Who Is JoJo Siwa's Rumored New Girlfriend?
JoJo Siwa's love life is once again making headlines.
Earlier this year, the "Dancing With The Stars" competitor announced she was dating Kylie Prew in a lengthy Instagram post. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," Siwa wrote of Prew. "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa went on to gush about her partner on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," describing Prew as "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."
Siwa and Prew's relationship wasn't built to last, however, when the dancer announced they had split on the "This is Paris" podcast. "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," she shared, adding that the two remain very close friends after ending their romance. "She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life," Siwa said.
Siwa told People she was open to having someone keep her company following her breakup. "Trust me, I want to have a cuddle date," she told the outlet. "So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I'll take it." It seems Siwa may have now found that cuddle buddy. Who is her rumored new girlfriend?
JoJo Siwa may be dating Katie Mills
Jojo Siwa was spotted on a date with her rumored new GF Katie Mills, the Daily Mail reports. Photos published by the publication show the pair chilling courtside at a Lakers basketball game. While Siwa has yet to confirm a relationship with Mills, the rumored couple appeared to be enjoying each other's company at the Staples Center. The "DWTS" star showed off Mills multiple times throughout their evening together at the basketball game on her Instagram Story. Siwa hilariously dodged a dive into the crowd by Phoenix Suns player Jae Crowder while sitting courtside. "[You would have been a] goner," Mills laughed with Siwa about the mishap on a Stories slide.
According to Mills' Instagram, Siwa's new love interest attends school at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah and shows an interest in soccer. It seems Siwa may have taken a liking to someone who doesn't share her Hollywood lifestyle. "I move out and start real life in 3 days... where did the mf time go??" Mills tweeted in July.
Fans aren't yet sold on Siwa seeing someone new. The internet superstar posted a video of Mills and her dancing courtside to "Get Into It (Yuh)" by Doja Cat on TikTok and immediately received skeptical comments from her followers. "JOJO RUN NOW," one commenter warned. "I get bad energy from this girl," another follower said of Mills. Of course, if Siwa seems happy, that's all that matters!