Why JoJo Siwa Is Nervous About Dancing With The Stars
JoJo Siwa may have launched into superstardom after her time on "Dance Moms," but despite her success, she still gets nervous before a new gig.
That's exactly how she feels about "Dancing with the Stars," as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on September 15. "I'm so excited," she gushed. "I told myself after "Dance Moms" that I was never allowed to be nervous again, and I stuck to that actually because I miss out on the fun if I'm always nervous." Even though her nerves won't stop her from competing, she still feels the pressure of the competition. "But being in rehearsals it is so hard. And everyone's like, 'Well you're a dancer so you got it, right?' And I'm like 'Yes! But—' I explain it like a football player trying to play baseball. It's still a sport, it's just a really different sport... You know, the styles of dancing I'm trained in are very different than everything ballroom."
"But it's so fun," she continued. "My partner is a female. I'm the first-ever same-sex couple on 'Dancing with the Stars.' So it's really cool and we're both so comfortable with the idea. She's incredible, so talented. I can't wait!"
Pre-show jitters aside, what else has Siwa said about her upcoming adventure on "Dancing with the Stars?" Keep reading for more details.
JoJo Siwa can't wait to make history on "Dancing with the Stars"
JoJo Siwa is looking forward to showing off her moves on Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," but she's more excited to make history as one half of the show's first same-sex celebrity-dancer couple.
"They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl," she told People. "I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier and there's nothing that I would rather do than that." It's obvious Siwa is excited to compete, but she believes she is "going to be judged a lot harder" because of her dance background.
Her excitement may have bubbled over because it looks like she accidentally revealed her partner for the season, according to the September 2 episode of E! News' "Daily Pop." Siwa shared, "Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky told me, 'Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus,'" possibly referring to pro dancer Jenna Johnson. It looks like all of our questions will be answered when Season 30 premieres on September 20.