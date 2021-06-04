Why Jojo Siwa's Photo Celebrating Pride With Her Girlfriend Has Fans Emotional

Aww! It seems JoJo Siwa is head over heels for her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, from the looks of her June 4 Instagram post in honor of pride month. "Happy pride month! [rainbow emoji] It's time to celebrate being who you are and LOVING who YOU wanna LOVE!! [red heart emoji]," Siwa began on a series of loved-up photos with her boo. "It really has been the best 5 months of my life truly being exactly who I am and finding love has been the best part of it all. I love this human so much. I'm so happy [red heart emoji]."

If her heartfelt caption didn't make her fans melt, her photos sure did. Especially since the performer posted a picture of the two smooching for the first time since announcing their romance in February. In the adorable snap, the ladies can be seen puckering up while Siwa has her arms around her gal for their foot-popping kiss.

More to come ...