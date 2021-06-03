Why The Paramedics Were Called To Jojo Siwa's Pride Party

At first, it seemed like a fun, festive celebration at YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa's Pride party — her first Pride since self-identifying as LGBTQ+ in January. Via her June 2 Instagram stories (reposted on a fan's Instagram feed), Siwa' rainbow-themed shin-dig, which included a bouncy house, ushered in Pride Month in style.

Siwa first hinted that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community on January 22 via Twitter, wearing a shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." She captioned the post, "My cousin got me a new shirt." The "Dance Moms" alum quickly confirmed the speculation on the following day's Instagram live stream (via People), stating that she was queer, but did not wish to label herself further at the time. "The reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer," Siwa told her fans in the Instagram live chat.

In April, however, the teen idol got more specific in characterizing herself, telling People, "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life ... just like, my human is my human." Revealed to be dating Siwa on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in February, her girlfriend Kylie Prew was on hand at the June Pride bash as well, dancing in shorts matching Siwa's jacket. So what could have sent paramedics to the teen idol's joyful get-together? Keep reading.