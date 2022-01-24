JoJo Siwa Reflects On The Anniversary Of Her Publicly Coming Out

"Dance Moms" alum JoJo Siwa built a base of young fans through her Nickelodeon appearances, large-scale tours, and collaborations with companies such as Claire's and J.C. Penney, according to Tiger Beat. However, although many initially knew Siwa to be a fast-talking girl who seemed younger than she was, through wearing hairbows and other colorful clothing, she turned 18 in 2021 — and took some steps to grow up.

In January of 2021, Siwa posted a video to her TikTok page, where she performs to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," which prompted speculation that she was coming out, according to CNN. Then, she took to Instagram, sharing a full sit-down video where she opened up and confirmed what many suspected. "There's so many accepting and loving people out there. Of course, people are gonna say it's not normal, but it's your normal," Siwa said.

A year later, Siwa has accomplished a lot, including being part of the first same-sex team to perform on "Dancing with the Stars." Although she seems to be adapting to growing up, Siwa opened up to fans once again about coming out for her one-year anniversary.