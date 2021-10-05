How JoJo Siwa Really Feels About Her DWTS Partner

Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars" is well underway and JoJo Siwa made history on the show as the first dancer with a same-sex partner. While they can pull off an incredible routine and got the highest score of the night during their debut week, do they really get along?

JoJo stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on October 4 and revealed that she's having the time of her life. "I don't think it's ever been a thing, but I think now that it is a thing it's like, 'Oh my God this is amazing, why hasn't it happened sooner?'" she said when asked about dancing with partner Jenna Johnson. "I mean my partner and I literally just are having the best time ever. She is the coolest, greatest dancer ever and I'm so lucky to have her as my partner and it's been the best ride ever. It's hard, it's a lot of work, but it's the best."

Despite Siwa's background on "Dance Moms," she's encountered numerous challenges this season. Keep reading for more details.