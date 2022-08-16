JoJo Siwa's Bold New Look Is Sure To Have Fans Divided

When JoJo Siwa chopped off her trademark ponytail for a short-haired look, she surprised fans with the drastic change. The "Dance Moms" alum debuted her new hairstyle with an Instagram post on April 7 where she rocked her hair with curls and flashed a giant smile across her face with the caption, "Happpppy." Siwa's followers were mostly receptive to the hair overhaul. "Love it!!! Your haircut totally takes you to a whole new world!" one fan replied. "What is it called I want to get it done?" another added.

Although seeing Siwa sport completely different hair was a shock to some, the "Boomerang" singer revealed the change was not a hasty decision, and was a long time in the making. Inspiration for the look came from another former child star years earlier. "I think it stemmed from when Miley cut her hair," the dancer told Entertainment Tonight in April. "I remember being like 8 and thinking, 'One day I want to cut my hair,'" she added.

Originally, the popular YouTuber had difficulty convincing her mom to sign off on the new hair choice, but once Siwa had the greenlight, she rushed to get her locks chopped. The shorter hair also influenced a fashion change. "I have learned that I like to dress more feminine now with this hair," Siwa said while appearing on "The View" in May. A few months later, Siwa pushed the limits of her hairstyle even further which had fans buzzing.