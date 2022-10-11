Nikki Bella Is Not Thrilled With Tyra Banks' DWTS Gaffe
Tyra Banks hasn't been a fan favorite since she took over the hosting duties for "Dancing with the Stars." In her debut season, she announced that Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were safe from the bottom two, per Variety. But then she asked the couple to come back when she realized it was Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd who were safe. The model mentioned there was an "error in the control room," and she was given the wrong names on her cue cards.
Two seasons later, fans still aren't completely happy with Banks' hosting, as she's now seemingly flubbing the names of both celebrities and professional dancers. Per Sportskeeda, fans expressed their thoughts on her calling professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd, "Peter." "Tyra just called @PetaMurgatroyd Peter, why is she still the host," one viewer tweeted along with the hashtag #FireTyra.
The model has gotten even more criticism throughout Season 31 of the competition show. During week three of the competition, Banks called Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend "Logan Barker," per Cosmopolitan. The next week, she apologized, saying, "I called your boyfriend Landon Barker, and his name is Logan," getting it wrong again. Although some fans may laugh at these moments, the wife of one of the professional dancers has had enough.
Nikki Bella corrected Tyra Banks on the pronunciation of Artem Chigvintsev's name
"Dancing with the Stars" fans aren't thrilled with the hosting skills of Tyra Banks thus far on Season 31 of the show. During the season's premiere, the model announced the wrong couple to be at the top of the leaderboard, per The U.S. Sun. The host said that Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart were at the top, but quickly apologized when she realized that Wayne Brady and Witney Carson were at the top. Banks then faced criticism when she claimed producers in her earpiece told her the wrong information.
And after Banks butchered Landon Barker's name, WWE star Nikki Bella had some things to say about the host also pronouncing Russian-American dancer Artem Chigvintsev's last name incorrectly. "Tyra it's CHIGvintsev lol," Bella, who is married to the professional dancer, tweeted on her and her twin sister's joint account.
While the model is getting criticism for her flubs, people seem to be warming up to her co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro. Drag queen Shangela pointed out that the Season 19 winner called her "Angela" last week, per Entertainment Weekly. Riberio played it cool and joked that it was a "term of endearment," as his wife's name is Angela. "You know I love you, baby," the drag queen responded. "And you are my Alfondo."