Nikki Bella Is Not Thrilled With Tyra Banks' DWTS Gaffe

Tyra Banks hasn't been a fan favorite since she took over the hosting duties for "Dancing with the Stars." In her debut season, she announced that Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were safe from the bottom two, per Variety. But then she asked the couple to come back when she realized it was Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd who were safe. The model mentioned there was an "error in the control room," and she was given the wrong names on her cue cards.

Two seasons later, fans still aren't completely happy with Banks' hosting, as she's now seemingly flubbing the names of both celebrities and professional dancers. Per Sportskeeda, fans expressed their thoughts on her calling professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd, "Peter." "Tyra just called @PetaMurgatroyd Peter, why is she still the host," one viewer tweeted along with the hashtag #FireTyra.

The model has gotten even more criticism throughout Season 31 of the competition show. During week three of the competition, Banks called Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend "Logan Barker," per Cosmopolitan. The next week, she apologized, saying, "I called your boyfriend Landon Barker, and his name is Logan," getting it wrong again. Although some fans may laugh at these moments, the wife of one of the professional dancers has had enough.