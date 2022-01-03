Why Fans Are Absolutely Fuming Over Tyra Banks' On-Set Behavior
In the early 2000s, "America's Next Top Model" was a wild ride for viewers. From contestants competing in a race-bending photoshoot to being lowered six feet underground for a death-themed editorial, there's plenty "ANTM" got away with that wouldn't fly with audiences today. Many chalk up the series' outrageousness to its over-the-top creator and host, Tyra Banks.
Despite its popularity years ago, "ANTM" is once again getting attention for all the wrong reasons. New viewers of the show have called out Banks, who was also an executive producer, for the poor conditions she put the contestants under while filming. "ANTM" Cycle 9 contestant Sarah Hartshorne recently spoke up about the low wages she earned while on the show, tweeting, "$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food." Hartshorne later made shocking claims about the production on TikTok. "They told us that the contract we signed a few weeks ago meant that if we talked about anything that had happened or was going to happen, we would be sued for $10 million USD," she said, per HypeBae.
Fans are also unhappy with Banks' treatment of the contestants. As one Twitter user described, using Banks' own famous sound bite from an "ANTM" critique, "It is so bad, I want to give you a zero. But that's not possible, so I give you a 1." An old clip from the show is now going viral and fans are livid about Banks' on-set behavior.
Tyra Banks slammed for treatment of contestants
Internet users are calling out Tyra Banks for her cruel treatment of "America's Next Top Model" contestants. One Twitter user tweeted out a clip from one episode's elimination, writing, "'ANTM' is a psychological thriller." The clip shows Banks building up one young model just to tear her down seconds later by sending her home. "That's a survivor," Banks says of the model's performance with an illness, "And Josslyn, you'll be able to survive this." The moment has seemed to shock current viewers as it did the contestants who were present for Banks' twist.
"This is sadistic," one user responded to the video. "Tyra must be brought up on charges." Another user likened the show to another popular series with a much different premise. "No cuz Tyra was hosting squid game before it was a thing," they wrote. Many fans agreed Banks' bullying of the young model was totally unacceptable. "All I'm saying is that a documentary called 'Surviving Tyra Banks' would have my attention," one Twitter user proposed.
While she hasn't responded to the specific viral moment, Banks has acknowledged past "ANTM" call-outs from viewers. "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you," she tweeted in September 2020. "Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."