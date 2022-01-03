Why Fans Are Absolutely Fuming Over Tyra Banks' On-Set Behavior

In the early 2000s, "America's Next Top Model" was a wild ride for viewers. From contestants competing in a race-bending photoshoot to being lowered six feet underground for a death-themed editorial, there's plenty "ANTM" got away with that wouldn't fly with audiences today. Many chalk up the series' outrageousness to its over-the-top creator and host, Tyra Banks.

Despite its popularity years ago, "ANTM" is once again getting attention for all the wrong reasons. New viewers of the show have called out Banks, who was also an executive producer, for the poor conditions she put the contestants under while filming. "ANTM" Cycle 9 contestant Sarah Hartshorne recently spoke up about the low wages she earned while on the show, tweeting, "$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food." Hartshorne later made shocking claims about the production on TikTok. "They told us that the contract we signed a few weeks ago meant that if we talked about anything that had happened or was going to happen, we would be sued for $10 million USD," she said, per HypeBae.

Fans are also unhappy with Banks' treatment of the contestants. As one Twitter user described, using Banks' own famous sound bite from an "ANTM" critique, "It is so bad, I want to give you a zero. But that's not possible, so I give you a 1." An old clip from the show is now going viral and fans are livid about Banks' on-set behavior.