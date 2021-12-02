America's Next Top Model Alum Blasts Tyra Banks

Even though the last cycle of "America's Next Top Model" aired in 2011, the show continues to be a hot topic all these years later — and not always for the right reasons.

The host and executive producer of "ANTM" Tyra Banks has previously taken heat for some of the decisions that took place on the show and how the contestants were treated. During Cycles 4 and 13, Banks had the contestants change their ethnicity for a photoshoot. Unsurprisingly, there was outrage, and Banks was slammed for putting people in blackface, per TooFab. During an interview with "Chicks in the Office" in September 2020, the "Life-Size" actor admitted the idea of the shoot was "wackness" looking back but at the time, she felt that as a Black woman she was "celebrating skin color to say this is beautiful." Banks revealed she had previously apologized for the Cycle 13 episode on her talk show but felt it was important to apologize once again to a new generation who wouldn't have been aware that she already had.

This isn't the only time Banks has faced criticism over the show, resulting in her logging on to Twitter to inform her followers that she is well aware. "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback," she said. Over a year later, it seems Banks is being exposed once again. This time, by a former contestant.