Tyra Banks Has Words For Naomi Osaka

Tyra Banks is a woman with many achievements listed on her resume. She first rose to fame as a supermodel and has since ventured into other occupations. Of course, there is her iconic reality show "America's Next Top Model," which she hosted and was the executive producer of. She's an actor, a former talk show host, and an all-around business mogul — one who recently launched her own Ice Cream brand, SMiZE Cream.

One of Banks' most incredible accolades is being the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 1996, per Newsweek. The "Life-Size" actor posed alongside fellow model Valeria Mazza in a leopard swimsuit and made history. The following year, Banks graced the cover all by herself in a pink polka dot bikini. Over 20 years later, she appeared on another Sports Illustrated cover in 2019 wearing a bright yellow bathing suit at age 45. During a chat with the publication, Banks admitted she never dreamed of being on the front of their magazine because at one point she never thought it was possible.

Banks has clearly opened the doors for many women to follow in her footsteps and is proud to champion them. Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka recently made history this year, becoming the publication's first Black female athlete to be on the cover of their Swimsuit issue and Banks has some words to say about it. Keep reading to find out more.