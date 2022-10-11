What Really Happened Between Peter Madrigal And Stassi Schroeder?

Stassi Schroeder may not be on "Vanderpump Rules" anymore, but she was once arguably the most important member of the cast. The entirety of Seasons 1 and 2 revolved around Schroeder's messy on/off relationship with Jax Taylor. In Season 1, she found out that Taylor cheated on her in Vegas. In Season 2, she contemplated giving him another chance until she found out that he'd hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute and lied about it for months.

Eventually, Schroeder and Taylor moved on and dated other people. That doesn't mean the drama has stopped, though. As recently as this summer, Schroeder was allegedly feuding with Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright for bailing on her Italian wedding last minute. The point being Taylor and Schroeder's sometimes platonic/sometimes romantic relationship was a linchpin of the series. For "VPR" fans, who remember all too well the tension between Taylor and Schroeder, it might come as a surprise to learn that Schroeder also dated another cast member (and SUR employee) long before she got with Taylor.

Enter Peter Madrigal, not a full-time cast member but an integral part of the group. So, what happened between Schroeder and Madrigal, and where do they stand now?