What Really Happened Between Peter Madrigal And Stassi Schroeder?
Stassi Schroeder may not be on "Vanderpump Rules" anymore, but she was once arguably the most important member of the cast. The entirety of Seasons 1 and 2 revolved around Schroeder's messy on/off relationship with Jax Taylor. In Season 1, she found out that Taylor cheated on her in Vegas. In Season 2, she contemplated giving him another chance until she found out that he'd hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute and lied about it for months.
Eventually, Schroeder and Taylor moved on and dated other people. That doesn't mean the drama has stopped, though. As recently as this summer, Schroeder was allegedly feuding with Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright for bailing on her Italian wedding last minute. The point being Taylor and Schroeder's sometimes platonic/sometimes romantic relationship was a linchpin of the series. For "VPR" fans, who remember all too well the tension between Taylor and Schroeder, it might come as a surprise to learn that Schroeder also dated another cast member (and SUR employee) long before she got with Taylor.
Enter Peter Madrigal, not a full-time cast member but an integral part of the group. So, what happened between Schroeder and Madrigal, and where do they stand now?
Peter and Stassi had a toxic relationship
Peter Madrigal and Stassi Schroeder were an item long before Schroeder got with Jax Taylor. Madrigal opened up about their past on a since-deleted episode of the "Buttered Pop" podcast, per Reality Tea. He met Schroeder while working the lunch shift at SUR, and things quickly went from friendly to flirty. According to Madrigal, Schroeder had a jealous streak that hindered their romance. "She used to call me up in the middle of the night to find out if I was having sex with someone else. I was like, 'I'm not. I just want to go to bed because I have an early day tomorrow.'" Yikes.
The relationship ended when Schroeder accused Madrigal of cheating on her with a friend. "I was chasing after becoming an actor. I was meeting up with this woman who was a higher-up. Then, I was like, 'we have to get coffee' because I want some contacts," Madrigal explained. "[Schroeder] took that as I was hooking up with this girl." That was the last straw for Madrigal. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm done. I'm finished.'"
Madrigal and Schroeder's relationship didn't end well, but they were able to move past it and become friends. By the time the show began, Schroeder was dating Taylor, and Madrigal was dating around. Chemistry remained, though, per The Daily Dish. Case-in-point, Madrigal and Schroeder were once caught sharing a few kisses during a game of spin the bottle.
Things are still tense
Stassi Schroeder and Peter Madrigal were friendly after their breakup, but things became icy after Schroeder tied the knot. After delaying her wedding because of COVID-19, Schroeder had a lavish Italian wedding in May 2022. Madrigal was reportedly disinvited via email. "Honestly, if you can't pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, 'Hey, do you really want to come?' [If] you can't do that and you BCC everybody, that's messed up," Madrigal told Us Weekly.
Madrigal wasn't the only "VPR" member to get the axe. The rest of the cast (except for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz) were either not invited or uninvited at the last minute. According to Schroeder, though, it wasn't personal — it just came down to budget. During an episode of "Skinny Confidential Him & Her," Schroeder explained that after she was fired from "VPR," it became necessary to cut the guest list. Bravo originally intended to film the nuptials as a soft launch for a new series starring the original "VPR" cast. That idea was scrapped when Schroeder and other cast members were fired. With her contract terminated, Schroeder needed to tighten her purse strings. "Bravo didn't pay for this s–t," she said. "[We had to] cut 70% of the guest list."
Budget or not, Madrigal still found the whole thing offensive. "You disinvited me. OK, I know where I stand with you as a friend," he told Us Weekly. "It was a little upsetting."