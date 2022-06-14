Brittany Cartwright Gets Real About Rift With Former Co-Star Stassi Schroeder

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder decided to get married to her husband Beau Clark for a second time in May after they tied the knot in their California backyard in 2021. The couple's wedding in Rome was postponed due to the pandemic, but they made sure to make their dream wedding happen this year, according to Page Six. The couple was joined by their families and closest friends, but some notable peers were missing from the festivities.

Former Bravo co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Tom Sandoval, were not seen in any photos, although Katie Maloney was in attendance. Naturally, rumors began to spread online and it wasn't long before Schroeder decided to attempt to clear the air on the matter. Schroeder explained that Bravo was supposed to pay for her wedding, which was set to air on "Vanderpump Rules," before she was fired from the series. When the duo realized they had to pay for the affair themselves, everything changed.

"[We had to] cut 70% of the guest list because it's too expensive. Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that's meant for a s*** ton of people," she said on her podcast, per Page Six. "We sent out an email, like, 'Yo, times are tough, we can't have a 200-person wedding. This doesn't mean that we don't like you, but you're not part of my 35 top people.'" However, it appears that the wedding drama did cause a rift between Shroeder and Cartwright.