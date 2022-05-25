Stassi Schroeder Finally Confirms Why Most Vanderpump Rules Stars Weren't At Her Wedding

It turns out Stassi Schroeder may still be a bit salty about getting fired from "Vanderpump Rules," and for more than one reason. According to what she said on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast, Schroeder's wedding to Beau Clark was originally supposed to be filmed — and paid for — by Bravo. After she got fired, she was suddenly on the hook for the entire wedding herself, so she had to make some decisions. "Bravo didn't pay for this s**t," Schroeder said. "[We had to] cut 70% of the guest list because it's too expensive. Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that's meant for a s**t-ton of people."

So, Schroeder explained, she had to send out an email disinviting a bunch of people from the event, including some of her former co-stars such as Scheana Shay. The only "Vanderpump" alums who did make the cut were Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. We can buy this as an explanation (even if Shay does not), but it still doesn't explain why Tom Sandoval wasn't invited in the first place, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Kristen Doute, a former bestie as well as co-star of Schroeder's, told fans on Instagram (via E! News) that the only reason she wasn't at the wedding was because of a previous engagement. In light of Schroeder's guest list purge, this explanation now seems suspicious, but who knows.