The Reason Kristen Doute Wasn't At Stassi Schroeder's Wedding
After living out a series of dramatic relationship on-camera, Stassi Schroeder found her person in Beau Clark. The "Vanderpump Rules" alum began dating the casting agent in early 2018, right as the end of Schroeder's tumultuous relationship with Patrick Meagher was playing out on the reality show's sixth season, Us Weekly reported. Schroeder's friends, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, were the ones who played cupid. "I haven't had a relationship like this," Schroeder told Us Weekly in June 2018. "I didn't know that I could find someone that we'd just be best friends and love each other and he'd be so nice to me and supportive."
Years have passed and her feelings for her beau have only deepened. By early 2019, the "Vanderpump Rules" stars had a feeling Clark was going to propose. "You're going to ask her to marry you, aren't you?" Lisa Vanderpump asked him during the Season 7 finale (via Refinery29). Clark nodded. He popped the question that July, Schroeder announced on Instagram. "OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," she captioned the post.
Schroeder and Clark secretly married in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony after having to postpone the big festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she shared on Instagram. After postponing the wedding again in 2021, Schroeder and Clark finally celebrated their love in Italy in May. Fans noticed Doute was absent from the wedding, however, sparking rumors that the complex friendship between the two had hit a rough patch again. But Doute claims that's not the case.
Kristen Doute was in Hawaii for another wedding
Kristen Doute wished she could have been present to see Stassi Schroeder walk down the aisle in Italy, but she had a scheduling conflict, she told a social media user who commented on a May 13 Instagram post. "Ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked!" Doute responded to the inquiring fan, indicating she wished Schroeder the best. "I'm soo happy she got her dream wedding." In the post, Doute included a series of snaps of herself and boyfriend Alex Menache soaking up the sun at Carlsmith Beach Park, Hawaii. Doute also denied Schroeder didn't want her present. "I did get invited and I was lucky to be at the small wedding," the reality star said in response to another commenter.
In January 2020, Doute said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she was unsure whether she would get an invite. "She's made it clear that she'll figure out if she wants to invite me or not as the year moves on," Doute said. "So we will see." At the time, Doute and Schroeder weren't on the best of terms, but they patched things up in mid-2020, Us Weekly reported.
While Doute was among Schroeder's guest list, other "Vanderpump Rules" alums weren't — particularly Scheana Shay, Us Weekly noted. But it wasn't personal. "Some of her family, friends and former costars, including Scheana, had to be disinvited," an insider said, without expanding on the reasons.