The Reason Kristen Doute Wasn't At Stassi Schroeder's Wedding

After living out a series of dramatic relationship on-camera, Stassi Schroeder found her person in Beau Clark. The "Vanderpump Rules" alum began dating the casting agent in early 2018, right as the end of Schroeder's tumultuous relationship with Patrick Meagher was playing out on the reality show's sixth season, Us Weekly reported. Schroeder's friends, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, were the ones who played cupid. "I haven't had a relationship like this," Schroeder told Us Weekly in June 2018. "I didn't know that I could find someone that we'd just be best friends and love each other and he'd be so nice to me and supportive."

Years have passed and her feelings for her beau have only deepened. By early 2019, the "Vanderpump Rules" stars had a feeling Clark was going to propose. "You're going to ask her to marry you, aren't you?" Lisa Vanderpump asked him during the Season 7 finale (via Refinery29). Clark nodded. He popped the question that July, Schroeder announced on Instagram. "OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," she captioned the post.

Schroeder and Clark secretly married in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony after having to postpone the big festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she shared on Instagram. After postponing the wedding again in 2021, Schroeder and Clark finally celebrated their love in Italy in May. Fans noticed Doute was absent from the wedding, however, sparking rumors that the complex friendship between the two had hit a rough patch again. But Doute claims that's not the case.