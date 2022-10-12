The Tragic Death Of American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died.

The 23-year-old was involved in a fatal car accident in Tennessee, as first reported by Douglas Now. "We extend our condolences to Willie's family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed," the news outlet penned in a somber message on their Facebook account.

As you may recall, Spence first made headlines back in 2021 while competing during Season 19 of the ABC singing competition television series. "Starting tomorrow, I am going to push harder and still be doing music," Spence told Hollywood Life after finishing out the season as runner-up. "This is definitely not the end. This is a new beginning for my career and I am excited!" he vowed. "I feel like I've changed as an artist," he confessed about his time on the show. "Before 'American Idol' I didn't believe in myself as much as I should have as an artist, and [the show] has definitely helped me with confidence and helped me believe in myself more. I feel like that is all I need for my career to take off. I just have to believe in myself a little more." And that's exactly what Spence did — right up until the very end.