Scarlett Johansson Dives Into The Sad Reality She Faced As A Young Actor

Scarlett Johansson has been a successful actor from a young age. According to People, she started acting at the age of nine. Her breakthrough roles were in "Ghost World" and "Lost in Translation;" she was 15 and 17 respectively. The Marvel actor is also known for being one of the most beautiful and attractive actors in Hollywood. She was able to snatch Esquire's "Sexiest Woman Alive" title twice (2006 and 2013), a feat only Johansson had achieved at the time.

In her 2006 interview with Esquire, the "The Other Boleyn Girl" actor was asked about how an "In Touch" study determined that she had the best breasts in Hollywood. Equally, a British poll that determined that she has the best bottom. "What about my brain?" she said, naming the things that she believed mattered more. "What about my heart? What about my kidneys and my gallbladder?"

And with being cast as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she faced multiple sexiest questions from reporters in press interviews. A fan posted a video compilation of interviewers asking the actor about her workouts and diet, while her male co-stars got the more interesting and thoughtful questions. Now, Johansson is opening up about the challenges she faced as a young actor who looked older than her actual age.