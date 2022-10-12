Angelina Jolie's Heartbreaking Email To Brad Pitt Resurfaces Amid Legal Battle

A January 2021 email that Angelina Jolie had written to Brad Pitt detailing her reasons for selling her shares of Miraval has resurfaced and was obtained by ET. In the heartfelt email, Jolie explained that the estate was a place that held a lot of memories for her, from bringing their twins there to getting married at the winery and placing a plaque down in honor of her late mother. "But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family — and a business that is centered around alcohol," she wrote. "I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace."

Jolie went on to say that she didn't want her or her kids associated with the business and was "seeking to sell the company and move away from this hard and painful chapter in our lives." Jolie wished Pitt success with the winery but stated, "Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that."

Pitt has yet to address Jolie's now-public email to him, but on October 6, his lawyer responded to Jolie's allegations. "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one — unlike the other side," Anne Kiley told Page Six. "He's not going to own anything he didn't do." Hopefully, the once-golden couple of Hollywood can soon end their messy battle.