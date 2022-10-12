Chris Colfer Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Glee Co-Star Lea Michele

Lea Michele has what it takes to land the best roles and score the best brand deals, and she doesn't care whom she steps on along the way — or so her critics say. Fairly or unfairly, the former "Glee" star's reputation as a snobbish diva who is extremely difficult to work with follows her everywhere she goes. Rumors of Michele's unpleasantness on set have swirled for years but came to a head in 2020 when former co-stars came out of the woodwork to accuse Michele of racially motivated bullying and creating a toxic work environment on the set of "Glee."

The scandal couldn't have come at a worse time for Michele. For years, the "Scream Queens" star angled to land the dream role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl." With her reputation in tatters, the gig went to Beanie Feldstein – whose performance was widely panned.

In a twist that no one saw coming, Feldstein was ousted from the show after just a few months and immediately replaced with Michele, who has received rave critical reviews. That's just the critics, though. When it comes to her former co-stars, there isn't a lot of support — especially from former "Glee" star Chris Colfer.