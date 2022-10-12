Davante Adams' Assault Citation After Pushing Game Photographer Polarizes NFL Fans

Davante Adams is in big trouble. According to ESPN, the NFL player was seen shoving a press photographer after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 10. Ryan Zebley, who was later identified as the victim, was rushed to the hospital; his injuries included whiplash, a potential minor concussion, and a headache. After the credentialed worker received medical attention, he reportedly filed a police report and Kansas City Municipal Court then cited Adams for "intentionally inflicting bodily harm," as per court documents obtained by Fox News.

The Las Vegas Raiders star was charged with misdemeanor assault and later broke his silence following the incident. "Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," he wrote on Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately."

Despite his sincere apology, fans appeared to have mixed feelings about his situation.