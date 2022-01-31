Josh Allen's Reaction To Chiefs OT Coin Toss Set The Internet On Fire

Almost immediately after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, viewers were already hailing the game as one of the best ever. In the last two minutes alone, both teams scored a record-breaking 25 points. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen went head-to-head, throwing haymaker after haymaker in a showdown that left everyone on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on who you support), the Chiefs won the coin toss in OT and charged down the field to score a touchdown. Per the NFL's overtime rules, the Bills didn't even have a chance to touch the pigskin. The camera panned to a close-up of Allen's face, who, in that moment, was all of #BillsMafia.

Still, Allen had a classy reaction to his team's loss. "Obviously, it sucks the way it happened," he said, per Sports Illustrated. "We wanted to win that game. We had our opportunities. Taking it all in and holding on to the feeling and making sure that we don't feel like this again, like I said back-to-back years in the same spot." Despite his devastation, Allen took time to praise Mahomes, who embraced him following the game. "He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me," Allen added. And, probably because the loss is still fresh, the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Chiefs brought up some bitter memories for the Bills quarterback.