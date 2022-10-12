Kaley Cuoco Has One Regret About Her Time On The Big Bang Theory
Initially, Kaley Cuoco was understandably emotional when she knew "The Big Bang Theory" was ending its run after 12 wildly successful seasons. "I went through this strange grief period six months before we wrapped," she said while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2019 not long after the finale aired. "Knowing it was coming, I was crying and hysterical and inconsolable." Cuoco added that she could only permit herself to watch episodes that aired from early seasons because those offered a disconnect from the show's ending.
Finding solace in the early episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" was a different response from Cuoco's as when she was still working on the series. In 2015, the actor discussed how uncomfortable her early work on the show made her feel. "I'll look back on season one or two and I'm like, 'How did I get hired?'" she told Hattiesburg American at the time.
Those early seasons also led to an on-set romance between Cuoco and co-star Johnny Galecki. "There was chemistry, and we were crushing on each other. That was the whole first season until we actually got together for real," the "8 Simple Rules" alum said in the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," via Vanity Fair. The pair called it quits after two years, yet remained on good terms while continuing to film together. Even though the romance did not work out, it was not Cuoco's biggest regret on the show.
Kaley Cuoco's bold hairstyle change
Before Season 8 of "The Big Bang Theory" began filming in 2014, Kaley Cuoco surprised both fans and co-workers when she decided to chop off her trademark long blond hair and style it into a pixie cut, which wound up being a choice she regretted. "I don't know if I was being rebellious," she said in the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," via People. At the time, Cuoco had filmed an independent film "Burning Bodhi" and used that as an excuse to cut her hair short. Plus, "The Flight Attendant" star thought it would reduce her time in the hair and makeup chair. That plan backfired, as the pixie cut was deceptively difficult to style. "I was like, this is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!" she said.
Contrary to how Cuoco retrospectively felt about the hair overhaul, she proudly defended the new look at the time. "It's the best decision I've ever made," the CBS network star told Us Weekly in 2014. "I haven't had my hair short in over 20 years, so I needed a change," Cuoco said while adding how versatile the short hair was compared to her longer locks. Although "The Big Bang Theory" actor had a twinge of buyer's remorse when she initially changed her hairstyle. "I was swishing my hair to the left so much, I was like, 'Do I look like Justin Bieber?!" Cuoco joked to Women's Health in 2014.