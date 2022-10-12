Kaley Cuoco Has One Regret About Her Time On The Big Bang Theory

Initially, Kaley Cuoco was understandably emotional when she knew "The Big Bang Theory" was ending its run after 12 wildly successful seasons. "I went through this strange grief period six months before we wrapped," she said while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2019 not long after the finale aired. "Knowing it was coming, I was crying and hysterical and inconsolable." Cuoco added that she could only permit herself to watch episodes that aired from early seasons because those offered a disconnect from the show's ending.

Finding solace in the early episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" was a different response from Cuoco's as when she was still working on the series. In 2015, the actor discussed how uncomfortable her early work on the show made her feel. "I'll look back on season one or two and I'm like, 'How did I get hired?'" she told Hattiesburg American at the time.

Those early seasons also led to an on-set romance between Cuoco and co-star Johnny Galecki. "There was chemistry, and we were crushing on each other. That was the whole first season until we actually got together for real," the "8 Simple Rules" alum said in the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," via Vanity Fair. The pair called it quits after two years, yet remained on good terms while continuing to film together. Even though the romance did not work out, it was not Cuoco's biggest regret on the show.