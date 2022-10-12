The Alleged Connection Caroline Manzo's Family Has To The Mob
Caroline and Dina Manzo were two of the original cast members on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" when the show premiered in 2009. And like other renditions of the popular Bravo franchise, "RHONJ" has its fair share of messy drama. The chaos was seemingly too much for Dina, who abruptly exited the show in the middle of Season 2. Years later, Dina opened up about her sudden departure — which she said was fueled by her beef with co-star Danielle Staub. In an interview with Life & Style, Manzo claimed that Staub would leak information to Manzo's ex-husband, who was unhappy with his daughter Lexi appearing on reality television, per New York Daily News.
Dina eventually returned to the popular reality show, announcing in 2013 that she would be rejoining the cast, as her sister Caroline exited. "Well I guess the (hairless) cats out of the bag," Manzo tweeted. "Yes I'm back, Unlike the past this time it felt "right"~ See you on Bravo my friends."
However, throughout the Manzos' time on the show, they had to deal with more than just interpersonal drama, as her family's alleged connection to the mafia had been a constant issue.
Dina Manzo's ex allegedly hired a mafia hitman
Despite their seemingly happy union during the 1st season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Dina Manzo and her then-husband, Tommy Manzo, split in 2012 after seven years of marriage. It would take nearly three more years before the couple's divorce was officially finalized. "Of course it's heartbreaking, but things happen the way they're supposed to," Dina told Radar Online. "It was a long time coming. I think we just both had different ideas of what a marriage should be." During that time, Dina found love with entrepreneur David Cantin — who she called the "most loving man."
However, Dina's happiness was interrupted after Cantin was attacked by strangers at a New Jersey strip mall. According to court documents, one of the attackers was later identified as John Perna — "made man" in the Lucchese crime family. Upon his arrest, Perna alleged that Tommy hired him to assault Cantin. Per the indictment, Tommy promised to host Perna's wedding reception at his Brownstone restaurant, in place of a formal payment.
The Manzos have been connected to other alleged crimes
Dina Manzo's problems didn't end after her boyfriend, David Cantin, was attacked. In 2017, the reality star revealed that they were victims of a violent home invasion. "Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery," their attorney told People. Per the outlet, the couple returned to their New Jersey property after an evening out and found two criminals inside their home. The assailants then reportedly began a violent spree — viciously attacking Manzo and Cantin. And while a man named James Mainello was eventually indicted on charges related to the incident, Dina's ex-husband, Tommy, was also named in the indictment. According to Page Six, prosecutors were not immediately clear what Tommy's involvement in the crime was, but he was eventually listed as "an accomplice."
Furthermore, other members of the Manzo family have also been linked to mob crimes. According to the New York Daily News, Albert "Tiny" Manzo — the father-in-law of Caroline Manzo — was "the biggest enforcer" in Jersey. Tiny was found dead in 1983, in what was believed to be a mob-related killing.