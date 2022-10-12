The Alleged Connection Caroline Manzo's Family Has To The Mob

Caroline and Dina Manzo were two of the original cast members on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" when the show premiered in 2009. And like other renditions of the popular Bravo franchise, "RHONJ" has its fair share of messy drama. The chaos was seemingly too much for Dina, who abruptly exited the show in the middle of Season 2. Years later, Dina opened up about her sudden departure — which she said was fueled by her beef with co-star Danielle Staub. In an interview with Life & Style, Manzo claimed that Staub would leak information to Manzo's ex-husband, who was unhappy with his daughter Lexi appearing on reality television, per New York Daily News.

Dina eventually returned to the popular reality show, announcing in 2013 that she would be rejoining the cast, as her sister Caroline exited. "Well I guess the (hairless) cats out of the bag," Manzo tweeted. "Yes I'm back, Unlike the past this time it felt "right"~ See you on Bravo my friends."

However, throughout the Manzos' time on the show, they had to deal with more than just interpersonal drama, as her family's alleged connection to the mafia had been a constant issue.