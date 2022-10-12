Avril Lavigne And Brody Jenner Got Matching Tattoos During Their Relationship

Avril Lavigne loves fast and hard. The "Sk8er Boi" singer became a married woman at only 21, when she tied the knot with Sum 41's Deryck Whibley, MTV reported. But even before signing official documents, Lavigne had felt the need to permanently mark him on her body. In 2004, she got the letter "D" tattooed on her wrist encompassed by a red heart in honor of her then-boyfriend, according to The Courier Mail.

Lavigne and Whibley's relationship ended in September 2009, with Lavigne filing for divorce a month later, Entertainment Weekly noted. But the two remained close — so much so that they got another matching tat to mark Whibley's 30th birthday in March 2010, Steal Her Style noted. At that point, Lavigne had already moved on. Shortly after ringing in the new year, Lavigne started seeing Brody Jenner, who was then starring on MTV's "The Hills," E! News reported.

Lavigne and Brody dated for about two years, breaking up in January 2012, according to Us Weekly. Like she did after breaking up with Whibley, Lavigne moved on quickly. In August of that year, Lavigne became engaged to Nickleback's Chad Kroeger, People reported. This time around, Lavigne didn't wait at all, getting a matching tattoo with him first thing after meeting, according to the Daily Mail. But the partner she shares the most ink with is neither of her former husbands. Her two matching tats with Whibley and one with Kroeger are no match for the four she shares with Brody.