Avril Lavigne's Engagement To Mod Sun Is As Romantic As It Gets
Okay, we're going to try not to make any "S8er Boi" jokes here, but it's going to be hard, because Avril Lavigne, every millennial's pop-punk queen, just got engaged and we've been blasting the classic jam all day in celebration. Lavigne started dating fellow pop-punk rocker Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, about a year ago, according to People, and the couple has been basically inseparable ever since. Seriously — there's enough mushy gushy stuff about Lavigne on Mod's Instagram to make Fabio blush.
Mod Sun posted the engagement announcement to his Instagram with the most heart-stoppingly romantic caption that may or may not be song lyrics, reading, in part, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it." Absolute swoon, right? Well, wait until you hear how Lavigne described the actual day, which we're pretty sure hit literally every box on our Romantic Wedding Proposal bingo card.
Mod Sun proposed to Avril Lavigne in Paris
First of all, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged in Paris — literally the city of love. "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," Lavigne gushed to People. "We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment." Paris, boat, violin, champagne, roses: check, check, check, check, and check. But wait! As they say, there's more! The engagement ring itself is in the shape of a heart, which is actually doubly meaningful. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so it's only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring," Lavigne said. The ring is also engraved with the first words Mod ever said to her, which were, "Hi, Icon."
If all of this over-the-top emo romance and affection is giving you Machine Gun Kelly vibes, you may not be surprised to learn that it was MGK who actually first introduced the two, according to Metro. They first met while collaborating on the song "Flames," though Mod told Metro he had to first work up the courage to ask her to participate. It's obvious Mod really wasn't kidding about love at first sight.