Avril Lavigne's Engagement To Mod Sun Is As Romantic As It Gets

First of all, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged in Paris — literally the city of love. "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," Lavigne gushed to People. "We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment." Paris, boat, violin, champagne, roses: check, check, check, check, and check. But wait! As they say, there's more! The engagement ring itself is in the shape of a heart, which is actually doubly meaningful. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so it's only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring," Lavigne said. The ring is also engraved with the first words Mod ever said to her, which were, "Hi, Icon."

If all of this over-the-top emo romance and affection is giving you Machine Gun Kelly vibes, you may not be surprised to learn that it was MGK who actually first introduced the two, according to Metro. They first met while collaborating on the song "Flames," though Mod told Metro he had to first work up the courage to ask her to participate. It's obvious Mod really wasn't kidding about love at first sight.