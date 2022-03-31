Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Relationship Gets Weirder And Weirder

It's no secret that "Transformers" actor Megan Fox and multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, don't have a typical relationship. Fox and MGK are known to match each other's outfits, something the "Till Death" actor explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she started doing to keep up with her new man's colorful and versatile style. And much to fans' delight, they haven't been shy about showing affection to one another, never missing the opportunity to post a sizzling selfie together.

The famous match went Instagram official in July 2020, four months after rumors initially began flying that they were dating, per Cosmopolitan. That's when MGK posted a black and white photo of him and Fox together, captioning it, "waited for eternity to find you again." In January 2022, the newest Hollywood it-couple announced their engagement, with Fox writing that the two "walked through hell together" within just one and a half years of dating. Fox described accepting his proposal, writing, "just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Now, three months after MGK and Fox celebrated their engagement, fans are getting more details about what Fox really meant in her engagement post about their hellish tribulations. MGK recently revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he and his bride-to-be went throught an unforgettable psychedelic experience.