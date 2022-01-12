The Absolutely Wild Way Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Celebrated Their Engagement

It's official! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged after over a year of dating.

Amid a giant tree surrounded by an abundance of nature, Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — got down on one knee to propose to Fox. In the video Fox posted announcing the engagement, fans see that after her shock, Fox kneels to not only put the ring on her left finger, but give Kelly a big kiss. In the announcement post, Fox wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

Continuing the post, Fox added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him." Yet, after saying yes, instead of heading to a normal engagement party like most couples, Fox and Kelly instead chose to ring in their new chapter as an engaged couple in an ominous way.