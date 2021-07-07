Why Megan Fox Is Defending Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is speaking candidly about Hollywood sexism and the way media scrutiny has affected her over the years. "I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn't," she told InStyle in an interview published on July 7. "I hid because I was hurt."

For years, the "Jennifer's Body" actor says she battled sexist criticism for the roles she took and for the appearances she made. In the 2000s, she was not brought back on for the second installment of "Transformers" after making comments comparing director, Michael Bay, to Hilter for the way he treated her. "I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point," she said. "And then suddenly everybody's like, 'Wait a second. We shouldn't have done that. Let's bring her back.'"

This past year, the mom of three has made her way back, remerging into the media with a new mindset and a new beau. Separating from Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage, Megan found herself in a new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and, as she said, "everything exploded from there." There was an instant spark with the "Till Death" star describing her relationship with Kelly as a "twin flame." "We're actually two halves of the same soul," she said on an episode of "Give Them Lala ... With Randall" (via Elle).

Now, Fox is taking aim at critics who disagree with the couple's age gap.