Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Showed Off One Matching Detail During A Bath Together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be a perfect match. MGK proposed to the "Jennifer's Body" actor January 11 at the Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico, per Page Six. Fox announced their engagement with an emotional video of the proposal on Instagram. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she wrote. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

MGK showed off the stunning engagement ring he designed for his fiancé on Instagram, writing that the unique diamond and emerald set come "together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love." The couple has shared sentiments about their soul connection in the past, with Fox calling MGK her "twin flame." "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained on the "Give Them Lala" podcast.

As twin flames, Fox and Kelly often show off their "twinning" fashion sense together. A new social media post from Fox proves the newly engaged couple is even matching the small details.