Megan Fox's Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Is A Cut Above The Rest - Exclusive

Underneath a luscious tree surrounded by candles, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged — in very "MGK and Megan Fox" fashion — they announced in an Instagram post on January 11. After repeated engagement rumors throughout MGK and Fox's 19-month-long relationship, Kelly, documenting his romantic gesture on video, got down on one knee and presented his ring as a shocked Fox gasped and pulled him into an embrace. Posting the video to her Instagram later, Fox wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic... Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

As Fox's caption concluded, the couple — whose relationship trademark has been bucking tradition — "drank each other's blood" to celebrate the momentous occasion. Whether the actor was joking or not, the self-alleged blood consumption was just one way in which Kelly's proposal switched things up. Fox's engagement ring, as it turns out, is one of the rarest (and most impressive) we have seen in a while.