Todd Chrisley Explains Why He's Grateful For Estrangement From Daughter Lindsie

Todd Chrisley's relationship with his eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley had been strained for many years, and it looks as if they're in a good place now. The "Chrisley Knows Best" star had Lindsie with his first wife, Teresa Terry, whom he had met in high school, per Distractify. Along with Lindsie, they share their son Kyle. Todd married his current wife Julie Chrisley in 1996 and they went on to have Chase, Savannah, and Grayson together.

While "Chrisley Knows Best" centered around Todd, Julie, and their three children, Lindsie made frequent appearances during the earlier seasons. However, a strain in her relationship with Todd prompted her to leave the show, per Life & Style. Things went downhill when Lindsie eloped with her now ex-husband Will Campbell in 2012. Todd felt disrespected when Campbell didn't ask for his permission to marry his daughter. "You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, 'Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?' That never happened. The level of respect wasn't there," he told E! News.

Todd and Lindsie became estranged for years and had no intention of reconciling, per Page Six. However, their years-long estrangement was what ultimately healed their rift.