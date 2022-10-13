Todd Chrisley Explains Why He's Grateful For Estrangement From Daughter Lindsie
Todd Chrisley's relationship with his eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley had been strained for many years, and it looks as if they're in a good place now. The "Chrisley Knows Best" star had Lindsie with his first wife, Teresa Terry, whom he had met in high school, per Distractify. Along with Lindsie, they share their son Kyle. Todd married his current wife Julie Chrisley in 1996 and they went on to have Chase, Savannah, and Grayson together.
While "Chrisley Knows Best" centered around Todd, Julie, and their three children, Lindsie made frequent appearances during the earlier seasons. However, a strain in her relationship with Todd prompted her to leave the show, per Life & Style. Things went downhill when Lindsie eloped with her now ex-husband Will Campbell in 2012. Todd felt disrespected when Campbell didn't ask for his permission to marry his daughter. "You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, 'Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?' That never happened. The level of respect wasn't there," he told E! News.
Todd and Lindsie became estranged for years and had no intention of reconciling, per Page Six. However, their years-long estrangement was what ultimately healed their rift.
Lindsie's divorce led her to reconcile with Todd
In a podcast episode of "Chrisley's Confessions," Todd Chrisley opened up about his relationship with Lindsie Chrisley (via People). "God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement. But I will tell you now, looking back, we needed this estrangement. Because there's no way I'd be where I am today if I had not — really, if [Lindsie] had not forced the estrangement by leaving 'Chrisley Knows Best' and cutting off communication," he declared. Lindsie agreed with her father, and stated that she would have done things differently if she had the chance for a do-over. "You and, I don't believe, would be where we are today without the estrangement," he told Lindsie.
While many may think that Todd and Lindsie's reconciliation came on the heels of his legal troubles, Lindsie stated that there was another reason. "I can confidentially tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever," she stated (via E! News). "It was definitely because of my divorce," Lindsie explained that her father had written her a message via social media, but she had not been able to see it because she had blocked him. However, when fans sent her screenshots of his post, she was able to forgive him. "So, that's really more on how we were able to reconnect." From feuding over Lindsie and Campbell's marriage, to making up over their divorce, the father and daughter duo have come full circle.