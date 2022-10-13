Brandy Breaks Her Silence On Scary Hospitalization

TMZ reported that Brandy was sent to the hospital around noon on October 12 in Los Angeles for an alleged seizure (via Vulture). Brandy's parents were reportedly by her side. According to the outlet, Brandy didn't have any known health issues that would have contributed to a potential seizure. However, sources confirmed that the singer should make a full recovery after the scary incident.

After the reports of her hospitalization, Brandy's Twitter account posted a message for her fans and concerned loved ones. "To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," the singer wrote. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

Variety reported that this isn't the first time Brandy suffered a health issue in the public eye. In June 2017, the actor was on a Los Angeles-bound flight when firefighters and paramedics had to transport her to a hospital upon arrival. At the time, her reps said that the health scare was due to "traveling extensively." They said that the night before she was in the studio until 5:45 a.m. "The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her," they said. "She will be relaxing for the next few days."