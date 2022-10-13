The Four Words Martha Stewart Used To Describe Tristan Thompson's Scandal
Apparently Martha Stewart has been reading recipes, not tabloids. As recounted by Entertainment Weekly, the famous chef claimed the spotlight in the 1980s, when she published her first book and began her home goods empire. Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, was filled with Stewart's iconic recipes and tips, becoming a staple in American homes. It continued print publication until May 2022. According to Eater, it is now taking the modern approach of shifting to online content.
Although her legacy is largely wholesome, Stewart has faced her fair share of controversy. In 2004, according to the Chicago Tribune, Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement after she lied about a sale of ImClone stock. It would appear that, since her release, she's made an effort to put all drama behind her — including that of other stars.
In a recent conversation with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, the chef made it clear that she has not been following the family's recent controversy. Even when caught off guard by the information, however, she had the perfect response.
Martha Stewart was politely shocked by Tristan Thompson's behavior
"The Kardashians" TV show has featured many famous faces, and Martha Stewart has now joined their ranks. In a recent episode (via Entertainment Tonight), Kris Jenner brought the chef over to surprise Khloé Kardashian. According to the momager, she was hoping to glean advice from Stewart on raising peacocks. Stewart keeps the majestic birds as pets (although she recently mourned the loss of a few to coyotes).
Jenner's logic was that a new pet might distract her daughter from ongoing drama with her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. However, Stewart quickly made it clear that she isn't familiar with their history, asking, "Do you have a husband?" Kardashian clarified, "I just broke up with my daughter's dad. He had a baby with someone else while we were together. We had to kick him out."
Somehow, Stewart managed to perfectly sum up the situation that we've all been discussing for years in four words: "Oh. That's not nice." The women descended into laughter, and Kardashian quickly agreed with her assessment. She later took to Instagram to further celebrate the encounter with Stewart. "We had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself," KoKo wrote. "She ain't no snitch. This is my kind of Queen. All Hail."