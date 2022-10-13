The Four Words Martha Stewart Used To Describe Tristan Thompson's Scandal

Apparently Martha Stewart has been reading recipes, not tabloids. As recounted by Entertainment Weekly, the famous chef claimed the spotlight in the 1980s, when she published her first book and began her home goods empire. Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, was filled with Stewart's iconic recipes and tips, becoming a staple in American homes. It continued print publication until May 2022. According to Eater, it is now taking the modern approach of shifting to online content.

Although her legacy is largely wholesome, Stewart has faced her fair share of controversy. In 2004, according to the Chicago Tribune, Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement after she lied about a sale of ImClone stock. It would appear that, since her release, she's made an effort to put all drama behind her — including that of other stars.

In a recent conversation with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, the chef made it clear that she has not been following the family's recent controversy. Even when caught off guard by the information, however, she had the perfect response.