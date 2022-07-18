Tristan Thompson's Behavior Amid Khloe Kardashian Baby Drama Is Exactly What We Expected

Despite Khloé Kardashian's multiple splits from Tristan Thompson, she just can't seem to quit him. Per Seventeen, Kardashian and Thompson first got together in 2016, and to say it's been a bumpy ride would be an understatement. The tumultuous two welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018, amid rumors Thompson cheated on Kardashian during the pregnancy. They split in February 2019 after TMZ let the cat out of the bag by reporting that Thompson had allegedly cheated again with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods.

"When [the Kardashians heard] Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it," a source told People. "That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can't behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him [seemed like a rumor]." By August 2020, they were back on after COVID brought them together and proved it's hard to cheat when there are no other women around. "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together," a source told ET. "This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences."

However, they split in July 2021, after DNA forced Thompson to 'fess up to cheating again and fathering a baby with another woman. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he posted on Instagram Story (via CNN). "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you." In July 2022, TMZ reported they were expecting a baby via surrogate. And, not surprisingly, Thompson's behavior during Kardashian's baby drama is exactly what you'd expect.