Will Khloe Kardashian Raise Her New Baby With Tristan Thompson?
Just when we thought the Kardashians couldn't shock us anymore, it was revealed on July 13 that Khloé Kardashian was expecting her second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via a surrogate — after documenting their fertility journey on TV. A rep for "The Kardashians" star confirmed the bombshell baby news to E! News, saying in a statement, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Of course, it's safe to Kardashian's baby news inspired plenty of opinions on social media (as with moth Kardashian news, there were some mixed reactions) as the news of the athlete's latest baby on the way came around seven months after it was confirmed Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still with Kardashian. The basketball star issued a heartfelt apology via Instagram Stories in January, writing (via Seventeen), "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
But despite Thompson's public apology, it seemed he and Kardashian were very much off after plenty of breakups and makeups throughout their relationship. But does the news of baby number two change all that?
Khloé Kardashian wants full custody of her new baby
Despite announcing that they're expecting their second child together, it seems like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson won't be rekindling their romance anytime soon. A tipster alleged to E! News that Kardashian supposedly hasn't spoken to Thompson in months about anything that doesn't relate to their daughter True or unborn child. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," the source clarified.
Another insider doubled down on the notion they're not back together to Entertainment Tonight. "The two aren't together and Khloé will have the baby full time," an insider claimed, noting Kardashian decided to have baby number two with the athlete before she knew about his infidelity with Maralee Nichols. As for how much of a relationship Thompson will have with his two children with the reality star? The source shared, "Khloe wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
It's thought Kardashian and Thompson haven't been publicly romantically together since around April 2021. During the "KUWTK" reunion, she confirmed she and Thompson were back together, per Hollywood Life, but just one day after the episode aired, it was off again. A source told E! News that Kardashian had lost all trust in her baby daddy, claiming, "Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."