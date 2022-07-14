Will Khloe Kardashian Raise Her New Baby With Tristan Thompson?

Just when we thought the Kardashians couldn't shock us anymore, it was revealed on July 13 that Khloé Kardashian was expecting her second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via a surrogate — after documenting their fertility journey on TV. A rep for "The Kardashians" star confirmed the bombshell baby news to E! News, saying in a statement, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Of course, it's safe to Kardashian's baby news inspired plenty of opinions on social media (as with moth Kardashian news, there were some mixed reactions) as the news of the athlete's latest baby on the way came around seven months after it was confirmed Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still with Kardashian. The basketball star issued a heartfelt apology via Instagram Stories in January, writing (via Seventeen), "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

But despite Thompson's public apology, it seemed he and Kardashian were very much off after plenty of breakups and makeups throughout their relationship. But does the news of baby number two change all that?