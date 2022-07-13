Khloe Kardashian's Baby News With Tristan Thompson Sends Twitter Into A Tailspin

Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson just got a whole lot more complicated. But first, let's recap: The reality star and NBA player, who share daughter True, notably dated (and were engaged, if you believe the rumors) on and off for five years before parting ways for good in 2021. They got embroiled in multiple cheating scandals throughout the course of their relationship, with Thompson most recently having fathered a child with another woman when they were still together. While Kardashian tried her best to keep their family together, she ultimately broke it off following the series of scandals. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," she confessed during an April ABC News special.

Things had been looking up though, with reports that Kardashian had started dating a private equity investor she met through her sister, Kim, amid Thompson's reported attempts to reconcile. As an insider told People, the Good American founder's relationship with the mystery man is in its early stages, but she's excited about the prospect.

But now, it looks like Kardashian and Thompson's relationship is far from over, as the two are having a baby via surrogate.