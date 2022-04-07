Khloe Kardashian Finally Admits That Tristan Thompson Isn't The One For Her
In words that might be music to some Kardashians fans' ears, Khloé Kardashian just took a big public step in her relationship (or lack thereof) with her former boyfriend and father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson. As you'll already know, Khloé and Thompson have had a very rocky time of things ever since they were first spotted together in September 2016. Things appeared to get serious fairly quickly for these two, as the two were proudly showing off their Cleveland Cavaliers (his team at the time) rings on Instagram by October 2016. Then came baby, and Khloé confirmed in December 2017 that they were expecting their first child together... but drama wasn't far behind.
Thompson was accused of cheating on the pregnant reality star as she prepared to give birth to their little girl, True, in April 2019. Those allegations included several videos that appeared to show him getting close to other women. The two split, but E! News reported in May 2018 that Khloé gave him another chance — only for that to come crashing down amid that infamous Jordyn Woods kissing scandal. For a while, the two were just co-parents, but things turned romantic again and 2020 even brought the news they wanted another baby together, which played out on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." But that ended when Thompson was accused of cheating once again, this time fathering a child with another woman.
And now? Khloé is making it very clear where they stand.
Is Khloé finally over her ex?
Khloé Kardashian got very candid about what's going on between herself and her ex, Tristan Thompson, on April 6, admitting on an ABC News special that she's very much moved on — and seemingly for good this time. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," Khloé shared of the basketball star, as she also opened up about the devastating first round of cheating allegations and how she was able to allow Thompson in the delivery room. "It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them," she explained.
Khloé's confession came around three months after Thompson issued a public apology after it was confirmed via paternity test that he was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby boy. He claimed via Instagram Stories he was taking responsibility, telling Khloé, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."
Entertainment Tonight reported in June 2021 that Khloe and Thompson had split again, while The Sun claimed she apparently found out the baby news via social media.