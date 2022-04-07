Khloe Kardashian Finally Admits That Tristan Thompson Isn't The One For Her

Khloé Kardashian got very candid about what's going on between herself and her ex, Tristan Thompson, on April 6, admitting on an ABC News special that she's very much moved on — and seemingly for good this time. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," Khloé shared of the basketball star, as she also opened up about the devastating first round of cheating allegations and how she was able to allow Thompson in the delivery room. "It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them," she explained.

Khloé's confession came around three months after Thompson issued a public apology after it was confirmed via paternity test that he was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby boy. He claimed via Instagram Stories he was taking responsibility, telling Khloé, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."

Entertainment Tonight reported in June 2021 that Khloe and Thompson had split again, while The Sun claimed she apparently found out the baby news via social media.