We Finally Know The Name Of Tristan Thompson's Son With Maralee Nichols
Tristan Thompson isn't missing any shots off the court. In December 2021, news broke that the NBA player was rumored to have fathered a third child after a woman named Maralee Nicholas filed a paternity lawsuit against him, per E! News. Court documents obtained by the outlet stated that the baby was conceived sometime in March while Thompson was ringing in his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas.
In true Thompson fashion, the Chicago Bulls player — who was in a relationship with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian at the time — denied Nichols' claims that he was the father. The two endured a contentious legal battle and the fitness model also filed lawsuits against Thompson for child support, per The Sun. Once the results came back, the Canada native was forced to face the reality and tell the truth. Not only did he cheat on Khloé — whom he also shares his daughter True with — but he also fathered another child while they were together.
Thompson broke his silence on his Instagram story to concede his initial claims. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote (via Page Six). "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." It's been two months now and more information regarding his third child is being revealed.
Tristan Thompson's son's name means 'gift from God'
Maralee Nicholas has finally revealed the name of her two-month-old baby boy — Theo. The model shared a photo on Instagram holding her son, as she penned a heartfelt message detailing why she picked that name and revealing some shocking health concerns. "I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God'. I had never been pregnant before and had been told I might not be able to have children," she wrote. Nichols explained what it meant to her to actually see her growing baby on the ultrasound, "I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you'll ever know."
Although the paternity results prove that Tristan Thompson is the father, a representative for Nichols claims he "has done nothing to support their son," per People. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance," her team said in a statement obtained by the outlet. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported that Nichols said, "Tristan's name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo's birth."
Just months before Thompson was caught in another cheating scandal and ultimately fathered another child, he and Khloé Kardashian were trying to give their daughter True a sibling, per a separate Us Weekly report. Khloé has been open about her fertility journey on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and was having trouble conceiving during the time Thompson was unfaithful.