We Finally Know The Name Of Tristan Thompson's Son With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson isn't missing any shots off the court. In December 2021, news broke that the NBA player was rumored to have fathered a third child after a woman named Maralee Nicholas filed a paternity lawsuit against him, per E! News. Court documents obtained by the outlet stated that the baby was conceived sometime in March while Thompson was ringing in his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas.

In true Thompson fashion, the Chicago Bulls player — who was in a relationship with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian at the time — denied Nichols' claims that he was the father. The two endured a contentious legal battle and the fitness model also filed lawsuits against Thompson for child support, per The Sun. Once the results came back, the Canada native was forced to face the reality and tell the truth. Not only did he cheat on Khloé — whom he also shares his daughter True with — but he also fathered another child while they were together.

Thompson broke his silence on his Instagram story to concede his initial claims. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote (via Page Six). "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." It's been two months now and more information regarding his third child is being revealed.