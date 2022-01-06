What Has Jordyn Woods Been Up To Since Her Scandal With Tristan Thompson?

After the news of the Tristan Thompson scandal broke in 2019, Jordyn Woods was in a dark place. A year after the incident, she told her friend Natalie Manuel Lee on her YouTube show (via People), "I pushed people away that probably shouldn't have been pushed away but I just couldn't trust anyone. Everything in my life changed." Since then, she's seemingly licked her wounds and is getting ahead in her career.

Jordyn made her acting debut as Dee on Freeform's "Grown-ish" at the end of 2019. She also had a small role in the BET original film, "Trigger," according to her IMDb page. Then she proved to the world just how musically talented she is as a contestant on Season 3 of "The Masked Singer." Jordyn performed as Kangaroo and said of her time on the singing competition, "I think this is the very beginning of something." She added, "I love a challenge. I also wanted to show that there's a lot more to Jordyn than people think that they know."

Jordyn also works as an influencer and digital creator. She posts about her brand partnerships on her Instagram account, created a fitness motivational app called FrstPlace, and remains active on YouTube, where she has 435k followers. At this time there's no way to know if Kylie Jenner will rekindle her friendship with Jordyn, but it looks like Jordyn is doing okay without her.