What Has Jordyn Woods Been Up To Since Her Scandal With Tristan Thompson?
Amid the latest Tristan Thompson scandal, Jordyn Woods is making sure all eyes are on her heading into the new year. The model and influencer was known as the ringleader of Kylie Jenner's group of best friends, constantly making appearances on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and Kylie's social media pages. Then she was subject to scandal in 2019 when Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, kissed her at a party. This prompted the Kardashian/Jenner to permanently end their relationship with Jordyn and Khloé to publicly call her out on Twitter, citing her as "the reason [her] family broke up,"
Now nearly three years later, Jordyn doesn't seem to be too affected by the public scandal. In fact, many fans seem to think she's not only moved past the incident, but also thriving. Based on her latest career moves, we would seem to agree with them, as Jordyn is truly shining.
Jordyn Woods is focusing on her career
After the news of the Tristan Thompson scandal broke in 2019, Jordyn Woods was in a dark place. A year after the incident, she told her friend Natalie Manuel Lee on her YouTube show (via People), "I pushed people away that probably shouldn't have been pushed away but I just couldn't trust anyone. Everything in my life changed." Since then, she's seemingly licked her wounds and is getting ahead in her career.
Jordyn made her acting debut as Dee on Freeform's "Grown-ish" at the end of 2019. She also had a small role in the BET original film, "Trigger," according to her IMDb page. Then she proved to the world just how musically talented she is as a contestant on Season 3 of "The Masked Singer." Jordyn performed as Kangaroo and said of her time on the singing competition, "I think this is the very beginning of something." She added, "I love a challenge. I also wanted to show that there's a lot more to Jordyn than people think that they know."
Jordyn also works as an influencer and digital creator. She posts about her brand partnerships on her Instagram account, created a fitness motivational app called FrstPlace, and remains active on YouTube, where she has 435k followers. At this time there's no way to know if Kylie Jenner will rekindle her friendship with Jordyn, but it looks like Jordyn is doing okay without her.