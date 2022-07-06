Tristan Thompson Reportedly Wants Khloe Kardashian Back As She Tries To Move On

It looks like Khloé Kardashian is finally over her on-again-off-again romance with Tristan Thompson and has even found love with a new mystery man. "Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages," a source told Us Weekly. So, who is this mystery man? Kardashian is keeping the relationship under wraps for now, but we do know that he's a private equity investor and that they were introduced via her sister Kim, per People.

Apparently, Thompson isn't taking the news too well. "Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there's jealousy there," the insider told Us Weekly. The source added that even though Thompson wanted to get back with Kardashian, he's been following her lead and focusing on co-parenting and seeing other people. "They are amicable and spend time together when it comes to True," but that's where it stops.

While Kardashian seems to have finally landed in a good spot with Thompson, the same cannot be said for her relationship with her ex Lamar Odom. Speaking to Page Six in June 2022, Odom threw major shade at Kardashian when comparing her to his other ex Taraji P. Henson. "I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up," he said. "I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does." Yikes.