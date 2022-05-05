Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Relationship History Just Got Even More Complicated
It's a shame that "Keeping up With the Kardashians" ended. It could have helped in keeping up with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship. Thankfully, though, fans can continue with updates on the Good American founder's latest love news via the family's new show, "The Kardashians." And, when it comes to Thompson, an Excel spreadsheet could be handy to help keep track of all the developments.
In (very) brief, Kardashian and Thompson were first snapped together in August 2016, leaving a club. They went Twitter official two months later. They were still going hot-and-heavy as they celebrated the new year together, despite Thompson's ex giving birth to his son three weeks prior. In December 2017, Kardashian officially announced she was expecting a "baby Thompson," too. Just before she gave birth in April 2018, reports and videos surfaced of Thompson cheating, but Kardashian decided to stand by her man, tweeting they were working to repair their relationship. They split in February 2019 after Thompson reportedly cheated again.
In April 2020, Kardashian admitted she was considering Thompson as a sperm donor. They reportedly reunited three months later. In April 2021, Kardashian flashed a giant engagement sparkler on her 'gram. However, they were over by June 2021. And, following a lawsuit by his new baby momma in December 2021, Thompson was forced to admit he'd cheated yet again. He publicly apologized to Kardashian for all the "heartache." And, if that wasn't enough, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship history just got even more complicated.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson briefly hopped back on the love train
Just when you thought Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship history couldn't get messier, they prove everybody wrong. It turns out that between splitting in June 2021 and a woman giving birth to another child of his in December, forcing Thompson to admit to cheating on Khloé, they decided to give their relationship another go for the [insert number x 10] time. Because, if at first, you don't succeed, try, try, try and try again.
Per Page Six, Khloé copped to copping off with Thompson in the latest episode of "The Kardashians." The baller jetted to Cali for Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. The tumultuous twosome couldn't resist getting back on the love train. "We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part," Khloé revealed (via ET), adding she was "hopeful" this time around. Apparently, though, that was short-lived, as Khloé is described as "happily single" in ET's May 5 report.
Further backing up that notion, Khloé live-tweeted when that latest episode dropped. Seemingly referencing the cheating drama, she wrote, "Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew.... (Me talking to me)." And when a fan replied, "If you knew then what you know now, I'm sure we wouldn't be seeing Tristan ... You'll get your happily ever after," Khloé responded with a bunch of hearts.