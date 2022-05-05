Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Relationship History Just Got Even More Complicated

Just when you thought Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship history couldn't get messier, they prove everybody wrong. It turns out that between splitting in June 2021 and a woman giving birth to another child of his in December, forcing Thompson to admit to cheating on Khloé, they decided to give their relationship another go for the [insert number x 10] time. Because, if at first, you don't succeed, try, try, try and try again.

Per Page Six, Khloé copped to copping off with Thompson in the latest episode of "The Kardashians." The baller jetted to Cali for Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. The tumultuous twosome couldn't resist getting back on the love train. "We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part," Khloé revealed (via ET), adding she was "hopeful" this time around. Apparently, though, that was short-lived, as Khloé is described as "happily single" in ET's May 5 report.

Further backing up that notion, Khloé live-tweeted when that latest episode dropped. Seemingly referencing the cheating drama, she wrote, "Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew.... (Me talking to me)." And when a fan replied, "If you knew then what you know now, I'm sure we wouldn't be seeing Tristan ... You'll get your happily ever after," Khloé responded with a bunch of hearts.