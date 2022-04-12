Tristan Thompson Proves He's Still Making Co-Parenting With Khloe Kardashian Work

Chicago Bulls basketball star Tristan Thompson has had his tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with reality TV star Khloé Kardashian documented not only on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but also in the tabloids. After he and Kardashian announced they were expecting their daughter True, the Canadian athlete was caught in a kissing scandal just days ahead of True's due date in 2018. So the relationship was off. However, it was on again by 2019 when former bestie Jordyn Woods was caught kissing the NBA star. Then, naturally, it was off again. However, Thompson and Kardashian's amicable co-parenting returned to romance during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when the two quarantined together. However, by the end of 2021, they were definitely off again when Thompson acknowledged paternity of a child conceived with Maralee Nichols while he was with Kardashian.

The Brampton, Ontario native issued a statement in January, per Page Six, apologizing to Kardashian for his infidelity. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." After all that drama, Kardashian firmly put their rollercoaster relationship behind her on April 6 when she revealed that they're dunzo for good. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," Kardashian told Robin Roberts on "Nightline" (via Us Weekly).

Now, it turns out Thompson attended daughter True's 4th birthday party, despite being absent from Kardashian's IG photos.