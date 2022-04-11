Khloe Kardashian Spared No Expense For True's 4th Birthday Party
The Kardashian clan has had a busy week. First, big sister Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in a not-entirely-legal Las Vegas elopement on April 4. Then the family's new reality show "The Kardashians" had its big red carpet premiere at Goya Studios in Hollywood on April 7, per People. Plus, the famous sisters made press rounds to promote their new series, appearing on both "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and a new episode of "Nightline" with Robin Roberts for a revealing interview.
It was during the no-holds-barred interview with ABC News that Khloé Kardashian admitted that, despite having daughter True Thompson together, she won't get back together with ex-partner Tristan Thompson after his latest, well-publicized cheating scandal. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," she bravely opened up, per Us Weekly.
With all of that happening in a mere week, you'd think the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alums might want to rest for the weekend. But of course, there's no rest for the Kardashians. Instead, Khloé threw an incredible 4th birthday bash for True, inviting all of the famous cousins, and the end result was purrrrr-fect.
Khloe threw True a cat-themed birthday party
Two days before her 4th birthday, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson was treated to a lavish birthday bash on April 10 where everyone was feline fine. The cat-themed birthday celebration took up the entirety of their backyard, TMZ reports. Khloé also documented the party in her Instagram Story, writing in text overlay, "Happy birthday to my baby True!" In the slides showing off the extravaganza, fans saw True dressed in pink with pink ribbons braided into her hair. As Khloé showed off the backyard, fans can spot a huge "Meow" welcome sign, lots of teeny-tiny kittens to play with, Squishmallow party favors, a three-tiered cat cake adorned with colorful rainbows, and M&Ms that had True's face and name embossed on top. True even went swimming while her buddies get their faces painted.
Of course, all of True's famous cousins were in attendance. In one video, we can spot Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West, and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster dancing with True and a Squishmallow mascot. Warning: cuteness overload!
The party wouldn't be complete without Kim's eldest daughter North West, who definitely takes after her famous father Kanye "Ye" West with her no-nonsense attitude. "You are four years old," North said to True while standing next to her bestie, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick. "Four sucks!" Viewers hear Khloé audibly gasp at North's quip before the short clip ends. It wouldn't be a Kardashian party without some sass!