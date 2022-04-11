Khloe Kardashian Spared No Expense For True's 4th Birthday Party

The Kardashian clan has had a busy week. First, big sister Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in a not-entirely-legal Las Vegas elopement on April 4. Then the family's new reality show "The Kardashians" had its big red carpet premiere at Goya Studios in Hollywood on April 7, per People. Plus, the famous sisters made press rounds to promote their new series, appearing on both "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and a new episode of "Nightline" with Robin Roberts for a revealing interview.

It was during the no-holds-barred interview with ABC News that Khloé Kardashian admitted that, despite having daughter True Thompson together, she won't get back together with ex-partner Tristan Thompson after his latest, well-publicized cheating scandal. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," she bravely opened up, per Us Weekly.

With all of that happening in a mere week, you'd think the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alums might want to rest for the weekend. But of course, there's no rest for the Kardashians. Instead, Khloé threw an incredible 4th birthday bash for True, inviting all of the famous cousins, and the end result was purrrrr-fect.