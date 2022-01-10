Khloe Kardashian Reveals Fun Change In Her Life With True Thompson
To cap off a wearing year with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian — along with the world — watched in late December 2021 as Tristan conceded paternity to a child he fathered with another woman while still together with Khloé. In a January 3 Instagram Story, the Sacramento Kings player revealed that he will co-parent his son, who was born on December 2, 2021, with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, per Page Six. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Tristan wrote, adding, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
Being that the timeline of the birth revealed (further) infidelity on Tristan's part, the NBA player also apologized directly to Khloé in his Story, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you." The third-oldest Kardashian sibling has not responded to Tristan's public apology or commented on the birth of Tristan's third child, per People. However, she made it clear she was looking forward to moving forward. "We are starting early over here," Khloé said in a New Year's Eve video while wearing 2022 glasses along with daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan, via her Instagram Story, per Daily Mail. "We are saying 'sayonara' to 2021 as early as possible."
To start the new year off, Khloé has unveiled an exciting — and heart-melting — change to her and True's household!
Khloé Kardashian adds a new feline to the family
In a visual cuteness overload, Khloé Kardashian's Instagram blessed followers' feeds with an adorable series of snapshots of daughter True Thompson and their new Russian Blue kitten. The kitten, sassy expression on face, is seen decked out in a fabulous, studded hot-pink collar as 3-year-old True cuddles and doles out kisses. Khloé didn't reveal the furball's name, just simply a caption bearing a white heart emoji.
The kitten is likely, as an inside source told People, part of Khloé's concerted efforts to start anew amidst the long-enduring drama with Tristan Thompson. "She wants the new year to be different. She wants to focus on her own happiness," the source shared, adding that Khloé's family "knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready. It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."
Indeed, as People reported, Khloé has been spending a lot of her downtime with True since the news of Tristan's newborn son came out. The furry new addition just makes their quality family time that much snugglier, we're sure!